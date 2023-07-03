Vice President Saulos Chilima this morning appeared before the High Court in Lilongwe where his corruption was adjourned to 19 July, 2023.

This morning, defense lawyers pleaded for more time to go through the charge sheet before Chilima could take plea.

Justice Redson Kapindu of the Economic and Financial Crimes Division of the High Court said the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) should furnish the defence with disclosures within seven days. However, the bureau said it will need 21 days since the information which is in digital form need to be isolated.

However, Kapindu questioned what ACB had been doing since Chilima was arrested in November last year.

“In view of arguments from both parties and also that the accused was arrested in November last year about eight months down the line the prosecution could have had time to put together the charge sheet and make disclosures available,” he said.

He then ruled that the case will return to court on 19 July for hearing on Chilima’s application for the court to vary conditions. On 21 August, Chilima will take plea.

Chilima was arrested by the ACB in November last year for allegedly receiving $280 000 corruptly from businessman Zunneth Sattar.

He is answering six charges; three are to do with corrupt practices by a public officer, two are for using influence to receive advantage and another for of failing to report to police or ACB over an advantage received corruptly.