Advancing Girls Education in Africa (Age Africa) held an annual retreat for 100 girls from nine secondary schools in Zomba under the theme ‘Shaping the Future, Creating Young Sustainable Entrepreneurs’ to encourage them to engage in businesses once they finish their education.

Age Africa, Country Director, Ulanda Mtamba urged the girls to start their own businesses to create employment apart from hunting for jobs.

Mtamba made the call in Zomba during the annual retreat and she observed that there’re minimal employment opportunities on the job market.

The Country Director further called on the girls to focus on becoming entrepreneurs to employ others other than spending much time job hunting.

“We’re doing all the best on mindset change so that girls should now that they have potential to start their businesses so that they should employ other people,” Mtamba added.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta also encouraged the girls to think of becoming entrepreneurs once they complete their education.

She also urged the girls to concentrate and on their studies other than engaging in love affair at the expense of their future.

Desk Officer for Secondary Education at the South East Education Division, Nancy Finye Winiko hailed Age Africa for supporting girls’ education and further called on Age Africa to increase number of girls on their sponsorship programme.

One of the girls that attended the retreat, Talandira Chigeda said the retreat was ideal and relevant to the girls as it motivated and inspired them with new business ideas.

Chigeda who learn at Masongola Secondary School added that Kwelepeta”s presence was another inspiration for their future.

Follow us on Twitter: