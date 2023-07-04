Member of Parliament for Balaka North, Tony Ngalande, has pledged to support various sporting disciplines at grassroot level in a bid to help the youths unearth their talent.

The parliamentarian made the commitment during the finals of K1.4 million ‘Tony Ngalande Bonanza’ in which different teams drawn from the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Chimatiro in the district competed in football and Netball categories.

Ngalande said he was impressed with the cream of talent which was showcased in the Bonanza and committed to supporting the youths with more sports activities to help them realise their dreams in sports.

”Well, I am very excited to learn that we have a lot of cream in terms of both football and netball here in the villages.

“It’s just my plea to sports coaches and administrators to consider the youths of this area when they are scouting for athletes in different sporting activities,” said Ngalande.

Head coach for Chikwakwa football club, Amos Donda, commended the legislator for the initiative which he said has helped to keep the youths physically fit and also to refrain from engaging in immoral behaviours.

