-IIIovo Sugar Malawi has donated a High-end HP ProLiant DL380P G8 servers NETAPP FAS2240-2 and Quantum Scalar i40 Premium storage system, as well as an Adler Rack 43U to a server at Salima Technical College.

Speaking with reporters, Communications and Stakeholders Relations Manager Olive Kawelama said the server and rack will grant the college access to cutting-edge technology, enhancing the overall learning environment for students which will aid in more efficient data management, leading to smoother operations.

Kawelama added that the donation comes due to recent system upgrades within their company after discovering that they have Information Technology (IT) equipment that is still in excellent working condition but no longer suitable for their needs.

” As a result, we have decided to donate this IT equipment to the education sector. As you may already be aware on the 29th of May this year, we made a similar donation to Malawi University of Science and Technology and today we add Salima Technical College to that list. We hope that this equipment will make a difference in the learning experience.

“We have made this donation to Salima Technical College as we recognise that technology plays a crucial role in education and business in our modern word. By investing in science and technology in developing countries through donations like ours, we can bridge the digital divide and provide the vital resources needed for a prosperous and sustainable future,” she explained.

She added that they are looking forward to witness the positive impact it has on the students and the future of education.

On his part, Principal for Salima Technical Benson Zigona commended the company for the donation saying it will assist them to keep data easily.

He then asked the students to make use of the gadget by ensuring that they are taking care of it so that it should be used for a long period of time.