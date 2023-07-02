The Bible says in Joshua chapter 1 verse 7 that “Be strong and very courageous. Be careful to obey all the law my servant Moses gave you; do not turn from it to the right or to the left, that you may be successful wherever you go. Keep this Book of the Law always on your lips; meditate on it day and night, so that you may be careful to do everything written in it. Then you will be prosperous and successful.”

Joshua was a new leader and the common thing among new leaders is an inflow of advice from all corners which could make them lose focus on God. Most of the advice is opposed to the Word. God told Joshua to be strong in observing the law(Word of God).

The word strong above is the Hebrew word chazaq and it also means to be rigid. That is why the above scripture says turn not from it to the right hand or to the left. This is an indication of inflexibility. In doing the Word there is no flexibility. There are no alternative to the Word.

People who were flexible in the Word missed God. Naaman the leper wanted an alternative to the Word. He would have missed his miracle. He was told to wash in river Jordan but he wanted convenient rivers in his home area.

In 2 Kings chapter 5 from verse 10 to 12 the bible says: “Elisha sent out a messenger who told him, “Go and wash seven times in the Jordan; your skin will be restored and you will be healed.” Naaman went away angry. He said: “Look, I thought for sure he would come out, stand there, invoke the name of the Lord his God, wave his hand over the area, and cure the skin disease. The rivers of Damascus, the Abana and Pharpar, are better than any of the waters of Israel! Could I not wash in them and be healed?” So he turned around and went away angry.”

Word of God needs rigidity. If God says today, it shouldn’t be tomorrow at your convenience. We do as per His instructions not per our convenience. Be strong in His Word. Don’t seek alternative convenient means from the left or right.

We read in 2 Timothy chapter 4 from verse 2 to 5 that: ” …… For there will be a time when people will not tolerate sound teaching. Instead, following their own desires, they will accumulate teachers for themselves, because they have an insatiable curiosity to hear new things. And they will turn away from hearing the truth, but on the other hand they will turn aside to myths. You, however, be self-controlled in all things, endure hardship, do an evangelist’s work, fulfill your ministry.”