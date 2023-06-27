A 29-year-old woman is in police custody in Mzimba for burning the hands of a six year-old girl over juice.

Mzimba police spokesperson Peter Botha says the child’s the daughter of the suspect’s sister-in-law.

According to Botha, the suspect on Sunday this weeek accused the six year-old girl of drinking Nyika Juice which the woman had prepared for her child.

She the took a hot spoon and burned the girl’s hands.

The suspect was apprehended by community members and handed over to police

However, the woman is suspected to be mentally disturbed and police are waiting for tests on her before further action.