A 7-year-old boy has died after being hit by a vehicle near Meru filling station in Nsanje district.

Nsanje police spokesperson Sub inspector Agnes Zalakoma has confirmed the incident while identifying the deceased as Chikondi Winford.

According to Zalakoma, the accident involved a motor vehicle registration number NE6972 Toyota Dyna light lorry driven by Mphatso Patrick aged 23, who was heading to Bangula with two passengers on board.

Upon arrival near Meru filling station, he hit Winford who was crossing the road from right to left hand side.

The boy sustained internal injury and was taken to Nsanje district hospital where he died while receiving treatment.

The driver and his passengers escaped unhurt and the motor vehicle has no damage.

Police in the district are advising road users to adhere to all road traffic rules and regulations to avoid preventable road accidents.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24