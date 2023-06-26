Musician Shammah Vocals has said he is taking a break from music.
Shammah has announced his decision in a Facebook post this evening.
“I think I don’t fit to be a gospel musician so until then I will not be active,” reads the post which has garnered over 2000 comments.
Many commenters on the post have demanded the musician to clarify if he is only taking a break from gospel music and venturing into secular or he will not be making any music.
Some have described the post as a stunt.
Shammah Vocalz has been one of the most popular musicians in Malawi for over five years. He has made gospel hits such as Ebenezer’ and ‘No Reverse’.
