Musician Shammah Vocals has said he is taking a break from music.

Shammah has announced his decision in a Facebook post this evening.

“I think I don’t fit to be a gospel musician so until then I will not be active,” reads the post which has garnered over 2000 comments.

Many commenters on the post have demanded the musician to clarify if he is only taking a break from gospel music and venturing into secular or he will not be making any music.

Some have described the post as a stunt.

Shammah Vocalz has been one of the most popular musicians in Malawi for over five years. He has made gospel hits such as Ebenezer’ and ‘No Reverse’.