Police in Limbe are searching for thugs who exhumed the body of Tony Robert, a man with albinism, and removed arms and legs.

Limbe Police Public Relations Officer, Aubrey Singanyama confirmed the development on Monday.

He said Robert died of cancer on July 7, 2022, and was buried the following day.

“It is reported that on June 25, 2023, at around 2 o’clock in the afternoon some people who were passing by the graveyard at Maliha Village in Chigumula noted that Robert’s grave had been tampered with. They later informed the village head who took the matter to Limbe Police,” said Singanyama.

Singanyama said law enforcers, in the company of an official from the Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) and a Clinical officer from Bvumbwe Health Centre, rushed to the scene where they found the remains with legs and arms missing.

The officers then later took the remaining body parts to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital mortuary awaiting reburial.

Meanwhile, Police investigations are underway to arrest the culprits.

