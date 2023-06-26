The Board of Directors of ADMARC Limited has recruited MDaniel Baxter Makata as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective Ist July, 2023.

Chairperso of the board of directors Zachary Kasomekera has said in a statement that a resolution was made to implement a comprehensive corporate restructuring of ADMARC Ltd.

“Daniel Makata brings to ADMARC a unique combination of commercial strategy, business innovation, managerial leadership financial management and strategic planning which are required to achieve results,” reads part of the statement.

Makata previously served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Select Financial Services, Group Head of Operations and Administration at Electrocard Systems, Head of Mobile and Digital Business at Finca Malawi, Chief Commercial Officer for TNM Malawi and Operations Manager at Press Properties.

He has a Master of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Business Administration and is also a member of the Institute of Marketers in Malawi.