The bible says in Luke chapter 6 verse 45 that “The good man out of the good treasure of his heart brings out that which is good and the evil man out of the evil treasure brings out that which is evil, for out of the abundance of the heart, his mouth speaks.”

The good and the bad are brought forth from within the hearts of people. They are brought forth from the treasures of the heart and thats what is experienced outside. This is the reason why you should treasure only good things so that you can bring forth good things.

You can hear both good things and bad things but don’t keep bad things in your heart’s treasure house because they will eventually destroy your life and destiny.

Keep your heart (spirit) diligently in order not to allow any negatives to be kept in it. Only allow good things to go in and be kept in the treasure house of your heart because that will determine the quality of life you live everyday.

In Proverbs chapter 4 verse 23, the bible says: “Guard your heart with all vigilance, for from it are the sources of life.”

Choose to keep the good in your heart. Keep the Word of God. We read in Colossians chapter 3 verse 16 that: “Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and exhorting one another with all wisdom, singing psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, all with grace in your hearts to God.”

In Phillipians chapter 4 verse 8 the bible says: “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is worthy of respect, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if something is excellent or praiseworthy, think about these things.”

