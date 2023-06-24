FCB Nyasa Big Bullets registered their third draw in the new season as they endured a frustrating afternoon during a goalless stalemate against Kamuzu Barracks at Civo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

As predicted, it was a tough match for The People’s Team against a side determined to cause an upset.

The visitors had a better first half as they created chances, but their finishing was a concern as they converted non into goals.

Three quick back-to-back corner kicks, followed by Nkhoma’s miss inside the six-yard box, highlighted a very frustrating afternoon for Pasuwa’s charges.

Bullets had a golden opportunity in the 23rd minute when Patrick Mwaungulu delivered an excellent cross into the box and found Nkhoma unmarked, but the forward headed wide with Lemani Nthala already beaten in the line of duty.

In the 30th minute, Gomezgani Chirwa made a brilliant run to the right flank before sending a cross which hit the hand of Mathews Zaulombo but Referee Godfrey Nkhakananga waved play on to trigger a massive protest from the visiting supporters.

The People’s Team wasted another chance in the 32nd minute when Mwaungulu advanced into the attacking zone before finding Maxwell Phodo on the edge of the penalty box but the forward produced a weaker shot that was easily saved by Nthala.

The last minutes of the half produced no magic as the two teams played more action in the middle of the park and minimized chances at both ends and the first half ended goalless.

The second half got off to a slow start as KB introduced Gift M’bwana for Zaulombo.

Nkhoma was causing havoc to the hosts’ defense, but all his dangerous balls were easily cleared by Mike Ntonyo, who was the busiest of them all.

In this final half, Bullets had to wait until the 65th minute for their first clear scoring chance, with a ball falling kindly to Phodo from Nkhoma’s excellent pass, but he blazed a shot high and wide on the turn.

The hosts were yet to test Clever Mkungula, who was only troubled once in the entire 90 minutes as Alick Chirwa’s charges were restricted from creating shooting spaces inside and outside the penalty box.

In the 68th minute, Nkhoma and Lungu exchanged passes before the former sent a very dangerous pass into the six-yard box, targeting Mwaungulu, but Nthala was very alert with a timely save.

Bullets kept on pushing for a goal and the pressure ebbed and flowed, but the visitors were always in control of the game and missed out on opportunities to break the deadlock, most notably on 73rd minute when Nkhoma dropped a cross and Phodo was unable to convert.

Hassan Kajoke was then introduced for Phodo to try to improve the attacking prowess and possibly break the deadlock, but it was never happening.

Chances were very few, and Bullets nearly conceded in the 85th minute when Mkungula failed to deal with Olson Kanjira’s cornerkick, which landed at Kelvin Hang’anda but the striker volleyed over the crossbar for a goalkick.

Anthony Mfune was introduced in the 90th minute, but it was too late to make an immediate impact as the two teams shared one point apiece.

This was Bullets’ third draw in Lilongwe this season, having played to 1-all draw to Silver Strikers and Civo Stadium, respectively.

It also means Pasuwa’s charges have only collected nine points from the possible fifteen in five away games played so far.

The result means Bullets have temporarily dislodged Silver Strikers at the top of the table with 21 points each, but the defending champions have a superior goal difference.

The Central Bankers will play Karonga United on Sunday afternoon at Bingu National Stadium.

At Balaka Stadium, Ferguson Mtondo scored in the late stages of the match to help Red Lions salvage a point over Civil Service United, who scored through Lovemore Mbeta.

The result means the Zomba based soldiers are still stuck in the bottom three with 8 points from ten games whilst Civil are 11th in the standings with 11 points from the same number of games.

At Chitowe, a lone strike from Richard Rapson inspired Blue Eagles to a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Mafco FC.

The goal was scored just two minutes into the second half. The result sees moving into fifth position with 15 points from ten games whilst Mafco has dropped to 12th position with 11 points from the same number of games.

Chitipa United moved into fourth position following their 1-0 victory over Bangwe All Stars courtesy of an early strike from Gideon Sululu.

The Northern Region based side has 16 points from ten games whilst All Stars are 14th in the table with nine points from the same number of games.

