FAM on Friday afternoon donated football equipment to Northern Region Moto Division One League side Nyungwe FC as they returned to action following a tragedy that claimed the lives of the team’s players and supporters earlier this month.

Nyungwe FC were involved in an accident on their way back from a league match against Chitipa Hammers on Saturday, June 3, 2023, and 25 people died as a lorry they were traveling in overturned.

Northern Region Football Association gave the team a three week break to mourn and are now ready to return to action.

FAM has donated 10 footballs, cons, training bibs and match day uniform.

Presenting the equipment through NRFA at Luwinga Technical Centre in Mzuzu, FAM President Walter Nyamilandu said: “The calamity that happened in Nyungwe was a big disaster. The club needs help and support and we have been speaking to NRFA on how we can support. So here we are with this equipment to ensure the club must not die.”

NRFA Chairperson Dr Lameck Khonje said : “ We believe that this equipment will revive the club and give them hope that they will continue in participating in the League. And we also believe that the community around Nyungwe that is supporting that team will be encouraged to support the team because the mother body has come in to support. This is a timely intervention.”

Source: FAM

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24