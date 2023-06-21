Geoffrey Chavula, a taxi driver who was arrested last month for stealing vehicles from his employers and removing some parts like tyres, battery and radio, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Chavula aged 39, has today been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment on five accounts of theft by servant.

Police said last month that they received numerous complaints of car theft from employers within Mzuzu City.

The complaints were that after the suspect was offered a job as taxi driver, he would vanish with such vehicle and never come back.

This prompted detectives to intensify investigations that led to Chavula’s arrest and subsequent recovery of six vehicles that had various parts removed and sold.

The recovered vehicles are Toyota Voxy, Toyota Vista, Nissan Otti, Toyota Duet, Nissan Tilda, and Honda Fit belonging to various individuals within Mzuzu City.

Chavula hails from Dingiri village traditional authority Kampingo sibande in Mzimba.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24