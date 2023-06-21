Young people in Lilongwe have been encouraged to concentrate on positives activities that bring them money so that they can be independent .

Politician Josephy Chasweka made the statement when he donated footballs to the youths at Chilinde Primary School ground in Lilongwe on Sunday.

Speaking during the ceremony, Chasweka said there are many youths who are just idle doing nothing and most of them they go drinking everyday.

He added that as a person who is aspiring to be a Member of Parliament in the area, thought that it was wise that he should engage the youths to do some activities to keep them busy so that they can at least concentrate on something positive other than living on destructive life .

“I want to go to Parliament to represent the people of this Constituency inorder to scale some of the development projects that has been stagnant and also to improve the livelihoods of the youths, elderly and the people with disabilities,” he said.

He went on to say that there are so many things which he would like to improve which other people have not done accordingly and he will take over from what they have done to improve livelihoods of the people around the Constituency.

In his remarks, Ambassadors football club captain Noel Banda praised the aspirant for the donation saying it will encourage many youths to join.

On his part, Chilinde two area block leader James Batani hailed the aspirants for empowering the youth through sports which will prevent them to indulge in risky behaviours.

Chasweka donated the footballs to youths from Ambassadors, Tigwirane Manja, and Chilinde Warriors football clubs.

