Thirty talents from across the country have been selected to battle it out in the national stage of Malawi Has Talent.

This comes as in February this year, FCB in conjunction with Times Group, launched the K100 million ‘Malawi Has Talent by FCB’ competition which seeks to unveil hidden talents among Malawians.

The launch of the competition saw hundreds of Malawians submitting production of their talents for the first level of the competitions where 100 talents were selected for auditions.

Following the auditions which were conducted earlier this month in Lilongwe and Blantyre, 30 successful talents have been unveiled to battle it out at the live elimination show.

Speaking at a joint press briefing on Wednesday where the 30 artists were announced, FCB Head of Marketing and Communications Twikale Chirwa, expressed satisfaction with the progress of the competition.

Chirwa said the bank remains committed to seeing Malawians turning their talents into a sustainable source of income which he said may at the end reduce the unemployment levels in the country, especially amongst the youths.

“We partnered with the Times Group to unearth talent for consumption. We want to expose 60 percent of the Malawi population which is the youth to commercially viable initiatives using their talents. So these 30 talents will go to the next round which is the live elimination show.

“This is just the first season, its a journey that we have started and we are happy to see that we have people who believes in themselves and I am sure that in season two, we will have more entries,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa further announced that they will be giving out surprise gifts to viewers which include FCB branded prizes by just choosing any Malawian act which they want to at the stage spicing up the elimination show which is slated for next month.

On his part, Alfred Kanjere who is Times Group Sales Manager, said Malawi Has Talent competition will help to expose Malawian talents to the entire globe.

“As Malawi, we want to reach a stage where we can also export talent. We want to reach the international standard where we will be saying we have unearthed talent from the ground to the top,” added Kanjere.

At the audition stage, Judges who are the country’s entertainment heavyweights such as; Jai Banda, Zilanie Gondwe and Q Malewezi, were tasked to narrow down the number of entries from 100 to 30.

At the live elimination show in July this year, ten talents out of the 30 will proceed to a grand show where top three will be selected for various prizes, but the grand prize is K5 million to one individual.

First Capital Bank has contributed K40 million while Times Group has contributed K60 million towards the show which will happen for three consecutive years and the whole amount will cater for administration of the shows in both levels and prizes as well.

