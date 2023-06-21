The Supreme Court of Appeal has rejected an application from convicted sex offender Andrew Ngomwa who wanted to be granted bail while awaiting conclusion of his appeal case.

The High Court in March this year sentenced Ngomwa to 35 years imprisonment for defilement, 25 years for rape and 4 years for doing indecent acts in the presence of a minor.

The sentences will run concurrently.

However, Ngomwa who is a former chief commercial officer for the Medical Aid Society of Malawi appealed against his conviction and he also applied for bail pending appeal.

One of the state lawyers in the case, Gift Msume, has told the local media that the court ruled that it did not find any satisfactory reasons to grant Ngomwa bail pending appeal.

