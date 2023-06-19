Defence Minister says new law will facilitate growth of MDF

Minister of Defence Harry Mlekanjala Mkandawire says the new Defence Forces Act has come at a right time as it will enable Malawi Defence Force (MDF) to deliver its operations effectively and facilitate growth of the MDF.

Mkandawire made the remarks after President Lazarus Chakwera assented to the Defence Forces Bill which was passed in Parliament in April this year.

He said the new legislation is crucial because it brings changes in the functional operations and administration of the MDF.

“I strongly believe that the law will facilitate expansion, and growth of the MDF to enable it effectively and efficiently deliver its constitutional mandate,” said Mkandawire.

Among others, the Bill provides for the establishment of the offices of the Commander, Deputy Commander and Service Commanders and their powers and functions, the establishment of the Defence Force High Command and its powers and functions as well as establishment of directorates, military colleges, the Commissions Board, the military police, the office of Inspector General of the Defence Force and the General Commander and a Staff Council to facilitate administration, recruitment, training, discipline and operational efficiency of the Defence Force.

The Bill also provides for the process and grounds for exiting the Defence Force, which includes: retirement, resignation, discharge and dismissal from service by order of a court-martial or the High Court; operational matters of the Defence Force and these include billeting, requisitioning of motor vehicles, aircraft and vessels, and cooperation with defence forces of other countries.

Furthermore, it establishes the Malawi National Service will spur economic activities for instance production of agriculture produce.

