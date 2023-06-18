Mzuni students donate to special needs learners at Ekwendeni School

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) final year students on Friday donated beddings, soap and food items to special needs learners at Ekwendeni Primary School.

The students who study Value Chain Agriculture as well Transformative Community Development under Agri-sciences Department donated beddings (duvets), assorted food items, body lotions, and soap among others to special needs boarding learners, including visually impaired learners and those with albinism.

A representative of the students Ken Lapuken said the students contributed money for three weeks and conducted various fundraising activities to cover the needs of the boarding learners.

“Many learners at Ekwendeni Special Needs Primary School come from very poor families where their parents cannot affordable to provide them with required resources for their primary education. Due to financial challenges, the school is struggling to provide the needed support in areas of feeding and beddings since it is a boarding school.

“As such, the students thought it wise to assist the learners and the school in this time of dire need,” said Lapuken

Speaking during the event, Sella Kayuni who is coordinator for inclusive education for Mzimba North, hailed the Mzuni students for assisting the students saying many of them could not afford proper blankets.

In charge of special needs section Mr Mvula said the duvets will help the students during the cold weather and the food will also help because food is a huge challenge for the school.

“Sometimes we are forced to close early because of lack of food,” said Mvula.

