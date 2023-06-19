Seven die on their way to a funeral in Karonga

Seven people died on Sunday while 43 others sustained various degrees of injuries after a lorry they were travelling in on their way to a funeral overturned at Mlare in Karonga.

Spokesperson for Karonga Police, George Mulewa, confirmed the accident which involved a 10 tonner Scania lorry, registration number DZ2986 which was being driven by Isaac Simfukwe.

He said the vehicle, coming from Karonga boma, had 50 passengers on board who were going to Mlare in the district to attend a funeral ceremony.

“Upon arrival at Mlare area, the vehicle’s front tyre got burst which resulted into the vehicle overturning upside down. Seven people died on spot due to severe heads injuries and fractures while others are receiving treatment at Karonga District Hospital,” he said.

Simfukwe identified three of the deceased as Lenford Munthali, 39, Rachel Munthali, 33, and Makhumbo Kalolokesha, 40, all from Karonga district while particulars of the others are yet to be established.

“We are asking members of the general public to visit the Karonga District Hospital mortuary through Karonga Police Station to identify the other deceased if they suspect that their male relatives they believe were going to Mlare funeral by the stated motor vehicle are missing,” he said.

There was commotion when bodies of the deceased and the casualties started arriving at the district hospital as relatives of those involved in the accident flocked to the health facility to check on the relatives.

Police were involved to bring order as some people went into the treatment rooms, a situation that made it difficult for health officers to attend to the injured.

Reported by Tiwonge Kampondeni