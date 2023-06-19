12-year-old Mzuzu boy gets certification as netball umpire

A 12-yearoldboy, Andrew Chunda has been awarded a level four certificate after completing a five-day netball umpiring course which was organised by Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) in Mzuzu.

Chunda, who is a standard 7 learner at Moyale Barracks Primary School in Mzuzu, was one of the 23 participants who attended the course and received certificates at an event that took place at Mzuzu Prison ground on Friday.

in an interview, Chunda expressed his excitement and said this is not a small achievement to him as now he will be recognised as an official umpire and will be able to put his skills to use more effectively.

“I have always had an interest in netball umpiring but I was limited. With this certificate however, I am free to officiate big games even at the regional level,” said Chunda, adding that he is hopeful that his future in netball umpiring is bright.

District Education Sports Officer for Mzuzu City, Florence Nyondo, who graced the occasion as the guest of honor, said it is an encouragement to have such young people involved in extracurricular activities.

“As the Education department, we are there to monitor and motivate such young talent so that when old ones are going out, we will have swift replacement,” said Nyondo.

In her remarks, Regional Chairperson for NAM, Tamala Fweta said the boy was an inspiration, saying she was amazed at the talent that the young boy displayed.

“I would like to encourage the boy’s parents to support him because he is skilled. When it is time for school, they should let him go to school and when it is netball time, they should let him come and officiate because this could be his career,” Fweta said.

Reported by Emily Kamisa

