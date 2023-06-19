Parliamentary committee impressed with construction work at Domasi College

Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Public Infrastructure says it is impressed with construction work at Domasi College of Education in Zomba where a hostel, a library, and a lecture theatre are being constructed with financial support from the Japanese government.

Chairperson of the committee, Enock Phale, led the parliamentary delegation to Domasi where they toured construction works of female students hostels, library and lecture theatres.

He said the Parliamentary Transport and Public Infrastructure Committee was mandated to monitor work progress at Domasi College of Education.

“We will report what we have seen here once we return to Parliament,” Phale added.

Domasi College of Education Principal, Dr. Arkangelo Yambeni, said the development is a big contribution to Malawi’s education sector.

He disclosed that a section for special needs education has been constructed to offer quality special needs education.

Dr.Yambeni added that number of female students will rise to 144 following construction of hostels.

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by Malawi24