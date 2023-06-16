Cyclist, passenger die in Chiradzulu road accident

Two people have died while ten others have sustained minor injuries after a motor vehicle hit a bicycle along John Chilembwe Highway in Chiradzulu District.

Chiradzulu police public relations officer Constable Cosmas Kagulo said Manesi Lanjesi was driving a motor vehicle registration number NA3122 from the direction of Zomba heading towards Limbe.

“It is reported that Francis Kabotolo, 19, from Makawa Village Traditional Authority Mpama in the district was cycling from the opposite direction carrying one pillion passenger on board, whose particulars are not yet known,” Kagulo added.

Kagulo further said that the front tyre of the vehicle got burst due to what is being suspected to be as a result of excessive speeding.

The vehicle hit the bicycle and overturned.

The cyclist and a passenger from the motor vehicle sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Namadzi Health Centre.

