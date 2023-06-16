Ministry of Agriculture launches catchment conservation campaign in Zomba

Ministry of Agriculture has launched Catchment Conservation Campaign under the theme ‘Integrated Catchment Management for Enhanced Climate Resilience for Food and Nutrition Security.

National Coordinator for Adaptation Fund Project in the Ministry of Agriculture, Gylbert Kupunda, presided over the launch at Malosa Extension Planning Area (EPA) Group Village head Masambuka, Senior Chief Malemia in Zomba.

The National Coordinator said catchment conservation and adoption on modern farming technologies and practicing other alternative agricultural practices guarantee high crop production among small scale farmers

Kupunda added that Adaptation Fund Project is responding to climate change such that there is need to build farmer capacity to withstand climate variation.

“We’re faced with effects of climate change and there is need to teach farmers various agricultural technologies,” Kupunda added.

Chairperson of Agricultural, Environment and Natural Resources at Zomba District Council, Gift Chilipa, called on traditional leaders to mobilise their subjects to play an active role in the newly launched Adaptation Fund Project which he said in meant to improve crop production.

Councilor Chilipa who was guest of honor at the function added that Zomba District Council will promote catchment conservation and compliment Adaptation Fund Project to ensure that most farming households are food secure in the face of climate change.

Member of Parliament for Zomba Malosa, Grace Kwelepeta has hailed Ministry of Agriculture for introducing Adaptation Fund Project which advocates for integrated catchment management among farmers.

The parliamentarian has since called on farmers in Malosa EPA. to organise themselves into irrigation clubs so that they should benefit from treadle pumps which she will provide.

