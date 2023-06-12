Woman fined for wounding stepdaughter over beans

A 24-year-old woman identified as Margaret Banda has been fined K120,000 by the Third Grade Magistrate Court at Midima in Limbe for inflicting burn wounds on her 7-year-old stepdaughter after accusing the child of stealing cooked beans.

According to Limbe Police spokesperson Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, during the court proceedings, Sergeant Mathews Jumbe, the state prosecutor, presented evidence that on May 5, 2023, Banda accused her stepdaughter of stealing cooked beans.

Banda proceeded to inflict burn wounds on the child’s hands.

The incident was brought to the attention of the village leader, who promptly reported it to Nkolokoti Police unit.

Following a medical examination that confirmed deep burn wounds on the victim, the Police arrested Banda.

Upon appearing before the court, she pleaded guilty to the charges but requested a lenient sentence, citing her role as a breastfeeding mother.

Sergeant Jumbe argued for a harsher punishment, emphasizing the prevalence of similar cases and the need for deterrent sentences.

In delivering the sentence, Magistrate Catherine Daudi imposed a fine of K120,000 on Banda. Of this amount, K80,000 is designated as compensation for the victim, while K40,000 will be deposited into the government’s coffers.

