Moyale ends winless run at home

Mzuzu based soldiers Moyale Barracks on Sunday ended their three-game winless record at home by beating Dedza Salima Sugar 2 nil.

Before yesterday, the Soldiers had drawn with Karonga United, Blue Eagles and Mighty Mukuru Wanderers at home.

On Sunday, Moyale took the lead through Charles Nkhoma in the 54th minute before Gasten Simkonda doubled the lead in the 93rd minute of the game.

Speaking after the game, Coach for Moyale Barracks Nicolas Mhango said he told his boys to give a gift to Moyale Barracks’ new Commanding officer.

“We dedicate the win to our new Commanding officer Lieutenant Colonel Peter Ng’oma and I thank to my boys for the work well done. I told them before the game that two goals will be enough to beat Dedza and they did exactly what I told them to do,” said Mhango.

Gilbert Chirwa, coach for Dedza, said they played well but missed some chances.

“Lack of concentration let us down but more there are games to come and we will work on our weakness areas,” said Chirwa.

With the win, Moyale move up to position 4 from 10 with 13 points, while Dedza are on 12th position with 10 points. Both teams have played 9 games.

