Malawi arrests Rwandan ‘warlord’

A Rwandan warlord who was reportedly hiding in Malawi has been caught, the Ministry of Homeland Security says.

Spokesperson for the Ministry, Patrick Botha, has confirmed to the local media while declining to share identity of the person.

“As you might have heard the minister point out the same a number of times since we started the relocation exercise,” said Botha.

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma has also told the local media that the warlord in question will be accompanied to Rwanda by a Rwandan chief of staff and other officials who were in the country for official duties.

The arrest comes as Malawi Government has relocated about 1800 from various locations to to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Last week, Zikhale Ng’oma claimed that 522 asylum seekers associated with criminal acts including 55 people involved in genocide in Rwanda have been hiding in Malawi and they changed their identities.

Recently, Government of South Africa arrested a Rwandan genocide mastermind Fulgence Kayishema who obtained a Malawian passport.

