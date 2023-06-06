Over 40 generals from war-torn countries hiding in Malawi

Minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma says there are over 40 generals connected to criminal acts in their countries but are now hiding in Malawi after they changed their identities.

Ng’oma said this on Monday at his Capital Hill office in Lilongwe during a press briefing.

He indicated that 522 asylum seekers are associated with criminal records including 55 names involved in genocide in Rwanda and they changed their identity.

He said through the steps his ministry is taking, all of them will be apprehended.

He also urged anyone keeping guns without permission to surrender them to the nearest police or face arrest once found.

Recently, government of South Africa arrested a Rwandan genocide mastermind Fulgence Kayishema who obtained a Malawian passport.

Malawi Government has so far relocated 1778 back to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

Ng’oma has since warned all refugees and asylum seekers who are refusing to go back to Dzaleka Refugee Camp by hiding that government will hunt and apprehend them.

He said government has engaged extra gear on the exercise and that whosoever goes back to the community will be taken as criminals who want to disturb national security.

“My Ministry is aware that those who are hiding are also using false identity on their passports which were obtained without following proper procedures, “said Ng’oma.

He added that some of them have no proper documents and just using a refugee status as a cover with evil intentions.

“Government is currently revisiting documents for such individuals who got passports and find out how they obtained,” he added.

He said the objective of the exercise which will be carried out for a year is to tighten national security.

Ng’oma also refuted allegations published by one of the media house that his office has misused resources allocated for the exercise saying they have spent K750 million.

He said the ministry has only spent K16 million for fuel and not even a single officer including police officers have received allowance.

“My ministry has not received all the resources which were required. We only received K16 million which we have used for fuel and Malawi Prison Service assisted us with K8 million which we will refund for food, medication and other necessities,” he said.

