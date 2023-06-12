Aford lobbies faith leaders to fight against homosexuality

President for Alliance for Democracy (Aford), Enock Chihana has asked faith leaders and traditional leaders to be on for front fighting against homosexuality.

Speaking Sunday when he addressed a political rally which was organized to celebrate the party’s 30th anniversary, he said that Aford cannot promote marriage of same sex because it is a taboo to Malawian culture and against the order of nature.

Chihana said it is sad that some quarters are weighing behind the promotion of homosexuality in the country which is a God fearing nation.

“Our culture believes in marriage of opposite sex not marriage of the same sex and I advise faith and traditional leaders to stand firm against this immoral practice,” the Aford leader said.

By Blessings Kaunda