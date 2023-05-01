MERA says Labour Day holiday has affected delivery of fuel

Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has blamed the Labour Day holiday for unavailability of fuel in service stations in the country.

MERA has made the claim today as filling stations across the country have run out of fuel amid scarcity of fuel which started last week.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page today, MERA says the Labour Holiday being observed today has hampered fuel delivery logistics and has added to the challenges faced last week.

The energy regulator has also said that the fuel shortage which has led to long queues at some service stations is expected to continue this week.

“Despite these challenges, stock replacements will gradually be scaled and more deliveries are expected tomorrow onwards. Therefore, the situation is expected to normalize within a few days,” reads part of the statement.

Last week, MERA said the current fuel shortage started due to challenges importers faced at the loading ports in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania and Beira, Mozambique.

Malawi also faced similar fuel supply challenges last year and earlier this year and these were attributed to shortage of foreign exchange in the country.

