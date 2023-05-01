My administration will act on appeals for more jobs and good wages – Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration is making efforts to act on persistent appeals for more jobs, good wages and all accompanying benefits.

This morning Chakwera joined a representation of workers from across the country at Masintha Ground in Lilongwe to commemorate Labour Day under the theme “Natural Disasters a Threat to Livelihoods and Decent Work: Creating Decent Jobs and Extending Social Protection is Key to Sustainable Recovery”

Writing on Facebook following the event, Chakwera said the theme is a stark reminder that workers are a significant constituency of recovery efforts following Cyclone Freddy devastation.

He added that workers also remain an integral component in the implementation of short, medium and long-term projections informed by the Malawi2063 vision.

“I have therefore restated my administration’s untiring efforts to listen to and act on persistent appeals by national stakeholders, both in public and private sector, for more jobs, good wages and all other accompanying benefits,” he said.

He further said his administration will always remain compliant to the Sustainable Development Goal #8 which seeks to “Promote inclusive and sustainable economic growth, employment and decent work for all”

