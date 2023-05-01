Chakwera taking congregation to UK while fuel pumps run dry

President Lazarus Chakwera is taking a congregation to the United Kingdom where he will attend the coronation of King Charles III.

Reports indicate that the president will travel to the UK with a delegation of 78 people to attend the coronation on 6th May.

Chakwera was invited by the UK to attend the coronation and the hosts will likely foot costs of the trip for Chakwera and about six members of his entourage. This means that the Malawian taxpayer will cover the costs of the rest of the people on the trip.

The Malawi leader who likes to travel was in Zimbabwe last week where he attended a one-day summit.

In 2021, Chakwera courted controversy after travelling to the United Kingdom with a delegation of 10 people which included First Lady Monica Chakwera, his assistant Sean Kampondeni who is also his son in-law and his daughter Violet Chakwera.

At the moment, Malawi is facing a fuel crisis as pumps across the country have run dry leaving long queues at the few filling stations where fuel is available.

The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority says the crisis has been caused by delays in loading fuel at ports in Mozambique and Tanzania.

Follow us on Twitter: