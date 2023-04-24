Communities urged to report crime against children to law enforcers

Thondwe Police Unit Community Policing Coordinator, Sub lnspector Dickson Nangwiya, has asked people at Sub Traditional Authority Ntholowa in Zomba to report crimes against children to police and other relevant authorities.

The Community Policing Coordinator made the call at St. Pius Parish Primary School at Sub Traditional Authority in Zomba where police and Development Communications Trust (DCT) held awareness on child protection.

The awareness was held following child marriage between herbalist Malizani Pawoneke Salizeni and four under aged girls (two of each pair were related)

The police and DCT observed that people at Ntholowa know of the marriage but chose not to report the matter to police and other relevant authorities because of their ignorance on child marriage and laws that protect children against crime .

Sub lnspector Nangwiya faulted parents of the children and local leaders for allowing child marriage.

He therefore warned that those that allow and facilitate child marriage to stop the tendency saying the law will take its course to deal with all the accomplices involved in child marriage.

“We will discuss with the DCT to facilitate mobile court hearing on Malizani Pawoneke Salizeni case at Ntholowa so that people in the area should appreciate that child marriage is a serious crime,” Sub lnspector Nangwiya added.

Sub-Traditional Authority Ntholowa Youth network Chairperson, Edwin Kunga hailed DCT and Zomba Police for raising awareness on evils of child marriage and other crimes against children.

Kunga observed that the awareness will help people at Sub Traditional Ntholowa to realise that child marriage is serious crime that warrant arrest and jail sentence.

Chair of Mother Support Group at St Pius Primary School, Gloria Mitengo said it was unfortunate that the four children that Malizani Pawoneke Salizeni married were found positive with sexually transmitted infection after medical examination.

She also faulted parents of the girls for allowing the herbalist to marry their daughters of free will.

Mitengo therefore called on women in the area to stand up tough against child marriage and all ill social factors that affect girl child education and future.

John Macheso who represented Sub Traditional Authority condemned Malizani Pawoneke Salizeni for denting the image of Ntholowa saying “this is the first ever case of this nature to happen here”

He therefore made an assurance that Ntholowa chieftaincy will not tolerate any child marriage and further called on village heads to ensure that no child marriage takes place under their watch.

Development Communications Trust (DCT) organised Community awareness on child protection on child marriage with financial assistance from UNICEF .

DCT Programme Manager, Bettie Chumbu said DCT will discuss with Zomba Chief Resident Magistrate to have a mobile court hearing on Malizani Pawoneke Salizeni case at St. Pius School at Sub Traditional Authority Ntholowa.