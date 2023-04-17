Two Tanzanian nationals arrested over medical drugs

Police in Blantyre are keeping in custody two Tanzanian businessmen on allegation that they were found in possession of medical drugs without permit.

Constable Ivy Mwalabu, Assistant Public Relations officer for Blantyre Police Station, has identified the suspects as Jacob Evance aged 42 and Raphael Mwaiswa aged 35.

Mwalabu said Blantyre Criminal Investigation detectives (CID) received information from well-wishers that the Tanzanian nationals were possessing medical drugs.

Upon receipt of the information, Police rushed to the scene where they found one carton of assorted medical drugs and three cartons of surgical equipment for HIV and AIDS and malaria testing respectively.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer charges of found in possession of medical equipment without permit.

