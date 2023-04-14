Farm manager nabbed for stealing cattle worth K10 million

Namwera Police Post in Mangochi District has arrested a 60-year-old manager at Kampata Estate on suspicion that he stole 17 cattle worth K10 million.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Inspector Amina Tepani Daud has identified the suspect as Yasin Mberwa, from Katembo Village, Traditional Authority Katuli in Mangochi.

Daudi added that the suspect on April 4, 2023 reported to the police that unknown criminals who were using unidentified motor vehicle invaded into the estate with panga knives and went away with 17 cattle after threatening to kill a watchman.

“However, police investigations revealed that Mberwa staged the entire incident and sold the cattle,” she explained.

She went on to say that he was arrested on Wednesday and later led law enforcers to Laizi Village in Traditional Authority Chowe where he sold the cattle, seven of them were recovered.

Mberwa will appear before court soon to face theft charges.

Meanwhile, police in the district have intensified efforts to recover the remaining cattle, which are suspected to have been sold across the border in Mozambique.

