Hope Chisanu fired at MBC

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has fired renowned radio and television personality Hope Chisanu who used to host pro-DPP programs including the popular ‘Never Again’.

This is contained in a dismissal letter which has been signed by MBC’s Director General George Kasakula which indicates that Chisanu has been dismissed on disciplinary grounds for submitting fake reports to the Director of news and programs.

According to the document which Malawi24 has seen, Chisanu submitted fake quarterly report to the director of news and programs in which he lied that he had monitored Radio Listening Clubs through telephone conversations to assess progress and challenges.

MBC through Kasakula says it was however established that Chisanu only approached one club of the four which they say contravenes section 11.5.6.3 (d) of the MBC Staff Terms and Conditions of Service 2019.

The mother radio also found guilty Chisanu who is fondly known as ‘uncle bembelezi’ for his deep voice, of inconsistent and dishonest evidence during defense where he stated that the only error in the quarterly report was a mix up of club names and not false information.

Kasakala in the letter further indicated that MBC Management has endorsed the recommendation made by the Disciplinary Committee which resorted to the termination of his contract of employment with immediate effect.

“As a consequence of this, the Disciplinary Committee found you guilty of the charge that was leveled against you as your conduct contravenes the MBC Staff Terms and Conditions of Service, 2019’s disciplinary code of conduct i.e. committing an act of dishonesty.

“As such this misconduct under 11.5.6.3 (d) of the MBC Staff Terms and Conditions of Service (STCS), 2019 provides for summary dismissal. In view of this clause, the Disciplinary Committee recommended your dismissal from the service of the Corporation,” reads part of the dismissal letter.

The station further says Chisanu’s pension benefits contributions will be administered in accordance with the provisions of the Pensions Act 2011 and has been advised to surrender identity card and any other Corporation’s property.

During the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration, Chisanu used to host programs that denigrated opposition, especially the Malawi Congress Party which is now the ruling party.

