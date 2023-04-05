Man sentenced to 30 months in jail for breaking into a bottle store

Neno First Grade Magistrate court has sentenced 32-year-old Felix Jeke to 30 months imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into a bottle store and stealing different items worth K 410, 000.

Neno police prosecutor, Golden Kakoma, said on March 24, 2023 during the night, the convict broke into Mwambazi bottle store belonging to Alfred Mphamba and stole different items.

He was apprehended and handed over to Ligowe police station by the public after he was found in possession of one of the stolen item, a remote control.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Margret Khobiri sentenced Jeke to 30 months imprisonment with hard labor to deter other would be offenders.

The police have since managed to recover two DVD players, Amplifier mixer and remote control which were found behind the toilets at Ligowe Trading Centre.

Reported by Regina Chirwa and Trinity Kamwani

