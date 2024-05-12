Goshen City on Sunday morning unveiled uniforms for the 10 teams that will participate in the Goshen National Women’s Championship which kicks -off tomorrow at the Bingu National stadium in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the kit presentation ceremony at Golden Peacock house in Lilongwe, Goshen Public Relations Manager Aubrey Kusakala said: “Our core value is to bring out best players in Women’s football. We saw how the Scorchers performed at the 2023 Cosafa Women’s Championship so we want them to present us well at continent and World level and we know it start at club level hence sponsoring the Championship.

“We are an iconic and futuristic company and we would like to make sure that we take out the same to the general public. We are here to serve different sectors including Women’s football and we are so excited that we have dressed these teams and we want to bring the best out of them through this championship”, he said.

Chairperson for the National Women’s Football Association Adellaide Migogo said: “We are very happy with the gesture from Goshen City who have shown confidence in women’s football. This is the first time in the history of women’s football and it will motivate the girls to showcase what they have.

“We are expecting people from all walks of life to come and see what women’s football is all about and we the talent that we have in the country. They have seen Scorchers playing on TV but they need to come and see where the seed of the team come from,” said Migogo.

The 2023 Goshen National Women’s Championship will kick off on Monday with play-offs involving three third placed teams from the regions (Mighty Wanderers Queens, Silver Strikers Ladies and CY Sisters) and Civil Service Women who won the fourth placed teams play-offs to qualify for the national phase.

Silver Strikers Ladies will host CY Sisters at 12 noon while Civil Service Women will take on Mighty Wanderers Queens at 15:00 Hours. Winners of the play-offs will join the top two regional teams in the quarterfinals scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at the same venue.

The Competition’s final will be played on 19th May.

