Afrexim Bank pledges K0.5 billion for Cyclone Freddy survivors

Afrexim Bank has pledged a donation of US$500,000 (over K510 million) to support relief efforts in Malawi in response to Cyclone Freddy.

The pledge was made when President Lazarus Chakwera held a virtual meeting with Benedict Oramah, President of Afrexim Bank, to discuss Malawi’s ongoing need for international support in response to the humanitarian crisis caused by Cyclone Freddy.

In response to President Chakwera’s appeal, Oramah has pledged a donation of US$500,000 towards the coordinated relief efforts.

This support will aid relief efforts in the short term and recovery and reconstruction in the long term under Operation Tigwirane Manja.

President Chakwera in return commended Oramah for his leadership in ensuring that Afrexim Bank stands as an all-weather partner, carrying the burden of vulnerable countries like Malawi as its own.

“I on behalf of Malawians, expressed profound gratitude to Afrexim Bank for the generous donation and decisive act of solidarity with us in this moment of national distress,” wrote Chakwera on his Facebook page.

The funds to be donated will be directed through Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to ensure that Afrexim Bank’s contribution strengthens the capacity of governance institutions to execute their constitutional mandate. This will assist those affected by the cyclone without eroding their agency or undermining their long-term resilience to future climate change shocks.

In Malawi, Cyclone Freddy led to the death of over 600 people and left over 500,000 people displaced.

Follow us on Twitter: