Community leaders urged to influence mindset change

Community leaders in Balaka have been implored to take a lead in sensitizing people in their areas to embrace mindset change for the country to develop as envisaged in Malawi 2063 development blueprint.

The call was madeduring an engagement meeting jointly conducted by the National Initiative for Civic Education (NICE) Public Trust and Balaka Debate Club.

The Trust’s District Civic Education Officer, Henry Zekeria, highlighted the need for community leaders to play a pivotal role in influencing positive change among the people in their areas through transformative leadership.

”Mindset change is a key enabler in as far as realization of the Malawi 2063 agenda is concerned. It is for that matter that community leaders should nurture a sense of integrity, patriotism, hardwork and self reliance in their people,” said Zekeria.

Zekeria further called on the leaders to be proactive in demanding and checking if the public health facilities are offering social services in accordance to their service charters, saying that it is only a healthy society that can positively contribute to the development.

On his part, Sub-Traditional Authority Matola described the meeting as an eye opener and has since committed to scale up awareness meetings in his area to enlighten people on the need to embrace the enabler.

The meeting brought together traditional leaders, and Area Development Committee (ADC) leaders drawn from the area of Sub-Traditional Authority Matola in the district.

