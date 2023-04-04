Moyale Barracks sign seven new players

Moyale Barracks have announced the signing of seven new players ahead of the 2023 Tnm Super League season.

The club has signed former Sable Farming defender George Luiz Nyirenda on a one-year contract, former Mighty Tigers player Mphatso Kasonga on a two-year deal and Amos Chipeta from MK Academy on a three-year deal.

Moyale have also roped in Atakwana Celvin Nazombe who was playing for White Eagles, left winger Prince Phiri has joined from Silver Strikers while Clifford Chimulambe has joined the Soldiers from Namiwawa FC.

Henry Misinjo who previously played for Dedza Dynamos has also signed a 1-year contract with Moyale while Khumbo Mhone has extended his contract to 2025.

Team Manager Major Denis Flao-Mwale said they are convinced with the way the players performed during a four-week assessment training.

“We are not only focusing on improving the immediate return but also looking at improving the team for the future, creating a team for the future that is going to play for a long time that’s why we have signed new players that are very young, some are 19, some 20,” he said.

He added that George Luiz Nyirenda who is a very experienced defender will also be a leader in the dressing

He then expressed hope that Moyale Barracks will do well in the Tnm Super League and other cups this year.

The Tnm Super league 2023 season is expected to kick off on 16 April 2023.

Follow us on Twitter: