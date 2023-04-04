Parliamentary committee hails construction of fish landing sites

Chairperson for the Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Public works Enock Phale has hailed the progress of construction of fish landing sites and fishing processing facilities in Salima District saying they will add value to the fisheries sector.

Phale made the remarks during an inspection tour which the parliamentary committee on Transport and Public works had in Salima district.

According to Phale, once the facilities have been constructed they will improve the hygiene and standards of the fish produced in the country.

“Once the construction of the facilities come to an end, they will help the country to improve hygiene and the standards of fish which will be produced in our country,” said Phale

On his part, Sustainable Fisheries, Aquaculture Development and Watershed Management (SFAD-WM) Project Coordinator Dr Robert Kafakoma said 15 fish landing facilities will be constructed in five Lakeshore district of Salima, Mangochi, Nkhotakota, Nkhata Bay and Karonga.

He added that the facilities will have provision of sanitary facilities, solar power pumps, cold rooms, shelters and store rooms.

“The facilities are of high standards and they will have cold rooms, store rooms, shelters, solar power pumps and sanitary facilities,” said Kafakoma

The project of constructing the landing sites will cost K2.9 billion and is expected to be finished by June this year.

Follow us on Twitter: