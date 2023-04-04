Cyclone Freddy survivors urged to get Covid vaccine

Malawi Network of Older Persons Organisations (Manepo) has asked survivors of Cyclone Freddy in camps in Balaka district to get vaccinated so as to be fully protected from Covid-19.

Humanitarian manager from Manepo Nitike Ngwira made the sentiments at Namanolo ground in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Amidu in Balaka district.

She emphasized on the need for stakeholders to unite and help the people in the camps adhere to Covid-19 preventive measures.

” We are here to have a door to door campaign and this is why we have come to this area. We did the similar campaign in Zomba and we are expected to go to Machinga and other districts so as to help the elderly take the jabs. Today 96 people have taken the jabs,” Ngwira said.

In his remarks, chief preventive officer diseases at Balaka district council Blessings Chitsime called on people in communities to continue following all measures of preventing all communicable diseases.

” As a country we have lost many people due to Covid-19. We have also lost people due to cholera and we call upon people to abide by all preventive ways,” said Chitsime.

Speaking on the same, T/A Amidu commended Manepo for launching the campaign in the area.

