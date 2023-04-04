Companies challenged to implement reforestation initiatives

Financial services provider, Old Mutual Malawi, says the devastation that has been caused by Cyclone Freddy, is a warning call for the private sector to join hands with government in implementing more environmental conservation interventions.

This is according to Old Mutual Malawi Group Chief Finance Officer, Vera Zulu, who said if non-state actors can come together and implement reforestation initiatives, natural disasters of this magnitude could be prevented.

Zulu said Old Mutual Malawi is so much committed to complementing government’s efforts on conserving the environment and added that her company will continue carrying out tree planting exercises.

“As Old Mutual Malawi, we are a green organisation and we will try as much as possible to work with people who are also trying to improve environmental structures. I think it’s time that government and us the private sector should hold hands and make sure that we plant more trees especially in river banks.

“Communities should also refrain from settling in mountains. If we may all follow advice from environmental experts especially on areas of settlement, I am sure it may help to avoid reoccurrence of this tragedy,” said Zulu.

Zulu was speaking when her company through Malawi Red Cross Society donated relief items to people affected by Cyclone Freddy at Pirimiti Primary School camp in Zomba.

She indicated that Old Mutual Malawi is concerned with the magnitude of devastation hence coming forth to support the affected communities and families.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Zomba and all who have been affected by Cyclone Freddy. As a responsible business, we understand the immense challenges they are facing and we want to do our part to help them through this difficult time,” she added.

She added that the initiative is part of a series of donations worth K60 million which the company is set to conduct in Zomba, Mangochi, Phalombe and Mulanje.

On her part, Prisca Chisala who is MRCS Director of Programs expressed gratitude to Old Mutual for the support saying with the company’s support they have managed to reach over 1,300 people.

“We are grateful to Old Mutual Malawi for their support during this challenging time. The donation will help us provide much-needed relief to the affected communities and ensure that they have access to basic necessities,” said Chisala.

