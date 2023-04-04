Zomba Lions Club helps victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy

Zomba Lions Club has provided food and nonfood relief items worth K1.2 million to victims of recent Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Sub Traditional Authority Ntholowa at Nasawa in Zomba.

Zomba Lions Club president, Grace Charity Chidzalema, said one of the core obligations of the club is to do charity work to the less privileged.

The Zomba Lions Club therefore assisted people that are camping at Nansawa Mosque Ntholowa with sugar, salt, soya pieces, soap, clothes, shoes and plastic plates.

Chidzalema added that the Zomba Lions Club is equally touched with the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy to people that lost their houses and other property and got displaced in the process.

She therefore appealed to individuals of goodwill and organisations to assist survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy in various affected places.

Chidzalema said the Zomba Lions Club through its member that are of different professionals will offer psychosocial support to children in the camps considering that the children were traumatized with the effects of the cyclone.

“We’re aware that most people are traumatic and it is our wish that the victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy victims should receive psychosocial support from those that are in this field,” Chidzalema added.

One of the victims of Tropical Cyclone Freddy at Nansawa Mosque, Maria Matiki, thanked the Zomba Lions Club for providing the victims with relief items following the devastation following stormy rains.

She added that the victims are living in tough conditions despite receiving the items as most of them are in need of blankets, food and proper camping sites.

Nansawa Mosque is providing shelter to 72 households translating to 360 people.

