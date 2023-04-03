Malawi exporters awards to be held this week

Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) says all is set for Malawi Exporters Awards (MEA 2023) which will be held this week and are aimed at celebrating the best in the export business.

The awards will be held from Wednesday and Thursday this week.

Chief Executive Officer for MITC Paul Kwengwere said on Friday in Lilongwe during a press briefing that Government of Malawi through the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre will hold the Malawi Export Awareness Conference culminating in the inaugural Malawi Exporters Awards (MEA 2023) from the said date at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

He added that the event aims at contributing towards increasing exports through awareness creation, building export readiness and awarding the best exporters across several categories.

“The awards will extend across industries, including rural and urban representation,” he said.

He went on to say that the event will serve as a celebration of the contribution exports have made to Malawi’s GDP and forex earnings as well as providing the much needed export awareness platform through which critical players in the export business would be engaged in the discourse focusing on prevailing bottlenecks to exportation of Malawi’s value added products and services.

According to Kwengwere, the high-level event will attract key stakeholders in the export sector such as executives, high ranking Government officials, trade finance institutions, Development partners and entrepreneurs.

