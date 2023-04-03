Extreme FC win Super 4 Bonanza in Northern Region

Mchinji based Extreme Football Club on Sunday saw off Karonga United 3-2 on penalties to win this year’s Super 4 Bonanza played at Rumphi Stadium.

The match ended in a goalless draw and in the penalty shootout Extreme keeper Blessings Juma saved two penalties to help his side win the bonanza having participated as visitors following last minute pull off from last time champions Moyale Barracks.

Speaking after the game, Assistant coach for Extreme Shardreck Masina described the win as a morale booster for his side, saying the team is more than ready for Super League.

“We are delighted to win this Bonanza against experienced teams from the north, as for preparations I can say we are ready to go now,” said Masina.

On his part, Karonga United’s mentor Kondwa Ikwanga described the loss as painful after his team failed to register a goal in regulation time.

“A painful loss to my side we played well but we failed to utilize our chances, in penalties it’s everyone’s game and after our first kick from Sheriff Shamama was saved it was difficult, we lost.

“Going forward we have to beef up with two or three players but we are ready as a team. Our supporters should not be worried because we will do better in the league,” a visibly disappointed Ikwanga said.

Ramsy Simwaka who was the organizing Chairperson said they are satisfied with how well the bonanza went.

“We are happy the bonanza has ended well. This was planned to give our teams a test and see their weaknesses and I believe both teams have seen where they need to work on. Sponsors have promised us that come next season they will be with us so next season we will have this bonanza again,” said Simwaka.

In a third place game, Ekwendeni hammered Super League returnees Chitipa United 4-1.

The bonanza started on Saturday where Extreme beat Ekwendeni Hammers 3-2 on penalties after regulation time ended one all while Karonga United beat Chitipa United 6-5 on penalties after regulation time ended goalless.

Champions Extreme FC got MK500 000, second placed Karonga United went away with MK400 000 while third placed Ekwendeni Hammers got MK200 000 and Chitipa United received MK100 000.

The teams got other advanced financial support to make it to the bonanza.

Sulom vice president Gilbert Mitawa and Rumphi District Commissioner Emmanuel Bulukutu were among the guests who watched the final.

