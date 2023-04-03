DPP North to rally behind Mutharika

Regional Governor of the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in the Northern Region Christopher Mzomera Ngwira says the region will rally behind former president Peter Mutharika if he decides to contest again.

Ngwira made the remarks in Mzuzu on Saturday during a meeting which the party held.

According to Ngwira, members of the party in the Northern Region want Mutharika to stand as the party’s torchbearer in the 2025 presidential elections.

Voice of Livingstonia Radio reported that Ngwira told the meeting that if Mutharika decides to stand on the DPP ticket, the Northern Region will rally behind Mutharika.

“We will not accept another candidate to compete against Mutharika at the DPP convention but we will all rally behind him,” said Ngwira.

Mutharika said in an interview last month that he will make a decision on whether to stand or not before the DPP convention in July this year.

Speaking during the meeting on Saturday, DPP Vice President for the Northern Region Goodall Gondwe called for unity among party members if the party is to bounce back into government in 2025.

“We need to work with discipline and forge unity because these are extremely important for us to remain on course to forming the next government come 2025,” he said.

