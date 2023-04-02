Airtel gives out K24.5 million to eight outstanding Malawians

Airtel Malawi through its Zili Mwa Ife campaign on Friday gave out K24.5 million to eight Malawians whose initiatives have positively impacted their communities.

The event was held on Friday night at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe.

Recipients on Friday included Stanislaus Sakwiya who received K4 million for developing an app that is used by over 870 farmers to save money for farm inputs and Malumbo Harawa who also got K4 million for fixing oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment for free.

Christopher Trapence who taught 100 farmers how to create a chicken incubator using local resources received K3 million, Kanduwe Sande who built a pitch for various sporting activities received K2 million while Juma Ali received K3 million for developing a student grading app.

Airtel also rewarded Kelvin Banda with K2 million for setting up a community library, Jonathan Mnjemu with K3 million for fundraising for construction of a school that is now used by over 500 learners and Elias Matope with K3.5 million for supporting over 800 learners with shoes.

Speaking after receiving the money, Malumbo Harawa said he has so far fixed medical equipment in four districts and the K4 million he has been given will assist him to expand the initiative to more districts.

On his part, Elias Matope thanked Airtel for the money saying he will use it to assist caregivers to start businesses so that the money made from such businesses will be used to support the children,

Airtel Malawi Director of Marketing Thokozani Sande said there are a lot of Malawians who are doing extraordinary things in their communities but they are not known.

“So, we took it upon ourselves to say let’s give a chance to those people so that they can be known and Airtel can help them with money that they can contribute to their activities,” said Sande.

The ZiliMwaIfe campaign started last year and so far Airtel has given out K40 million to 14 stories which the campaign received as well K12 million to Temwani Chilenga and K10 million to Dumisani Kaliati. Between this month and next month, Malawians will vote for top five stories and the winners will share the remaining K37.5 million.

