Falling tree kills 11-year-old boy in Dowa

An 11-year-old boy in Dowa has died after a falling bluegum tree trapped him by the neck following heavy winds in the district.

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has identified the deceased as Wonderful Kalimwayi who hailed from Chimkoko village in Traditional Authority Kayembe in the district.

Msadala further said that Wonderful met his fate on February 25, 2023 at around 18:00 hours.

“According to his father, he was in his boys’ quarter when heavy winds and rainfall started.

“The winds forced a bluegum tree that was close to the house to fall down and the tree trapped Wonderful who was alone in the house,” he said.

He added that his fellow friends alerted the father about the fallen tree who in the process discovered that the tree had trapped the boy.

However, efforts to rescue the boy ended in vein as Wonderful was pronounced dead on the spot.

The matter was reported to Chisepo Police Unit where police officers visited the scene.

Postmortem conducted by a medical practitioner from Chisepo Heath Centre established the cause of death as suffocation secondary to the the pressure of the tree on his neck.

